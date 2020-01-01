Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio X20 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

Helio X20 vs Kirin 650

Helio X20
Helio X20
VS
Kirin 650
Kirin 650

We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 93K vs 65K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 20 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X20 +57%
265
Kirin 650
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio X20 +42%
93425
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X20 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 20 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 780 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced May 2015 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6797 -
Official page MediaTek Helio X20 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and MediaTek Helio X20
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and MediaTek Helio X20
3. MediaTek Helio P20 and Helio X20
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and HiSilicon Kirin 650
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and HiSilicon Kirin 650
6. HiSilicon Kirin 659 and Kirin 650
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 and HiSilicon Kirin 650
8. HiSilicon Kirin 655 and Kirin 650

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Helio X20, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish