Helio X20 vs Kirin 650
We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 93K vs 65K
- Has 2 more cores
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Announced 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 20 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|10
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|20 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|May 2015
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6797
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
|-
