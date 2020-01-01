Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio X20 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Helio X20 vs Kirin 710F

Helio X20
Helio X20
VS
Kirin 710F
Kirin 710F

We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Performs 84% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 93K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 20 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X20
265
Kirin 710F +25%
331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio X20
815
Kirin 710F +66%
1355
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio X20
93425
Kirin 710F +82%
170080

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X20 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 20 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-G51
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 780 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2015 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6797 -
Official page MediaTek Helio X20 official site -

