We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 20 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 93K
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X20
265
Kirin 955 +29%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio X20
815
Kirin 955 +35%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio X20
93425
Kirin 955 +28%
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X20 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 20 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 780 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2015 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6797 -
Official page MediaTek Helio X20 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Helio X20, or ask any questions
