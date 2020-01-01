Helio X20 vs Kirin 955
We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Announced 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 20 nm)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 93K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2100 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio X20 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|10
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|20 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP4
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2015
|April 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6797
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1