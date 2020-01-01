Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio X20 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 5-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 20 nm)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 109K vs 93K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X20 +51%
265
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio X20
815
Helio G35 +23%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio X20
93425
Helio G35 +17%
109082

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X20 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 20 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 780 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2015 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6797 -
Official page MediaTek Helio X20 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

