We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Announced 4-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 20 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
  • Supports 5% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 12.8 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio X20
n/a
Helio G70
198410
CPU - 68040
GPU - 33284
Memory - 37370
UX - 55953
Total score - 198410
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio X20
267
Helio G70 +46%
389
Multi-Core Score
Helio X20
816
Helio G70 +60%
1307

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 31 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X20 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 20 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 780 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2015 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6797 MT6769V/CB
Official page MediaTek Helio X20 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

