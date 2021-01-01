Helio X20 vs Helio G70
We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Announced 4-years and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 20 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
- Supports 5% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 12.8 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|68040
|GPU
|-
|33284
|Memory
|-
|37370
|UX
|-
|55953
|Total score
|-
|198410
GeekBench 5
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|31 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|53 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio X20 and Helio G70
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|10
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|20 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2015
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6797
|MT6769V/CB
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
