Helio X20 vs Helio P20

We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 20 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)

AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Helio X20 +14%
94159
Helio P20
82613
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X20 +55%
265
Helio P20
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio X20
809
Helio P20 +8%
873

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 20 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 780 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 4 2
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2015 February 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6797 MT6757
Official page MediaTek Helio X20 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

