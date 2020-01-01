Helio X20 vs Helio P20
We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 cores more
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Announced 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 20 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|10
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|20 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2015
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6797
|MT6757
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Helio X20 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek Helio X20 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- MediaTek Helio X20 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- MediaTek Helio P20 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek Helio P20 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- MediaTek Helio P20 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- MediaTek Helio P20 or MediaTek Helio P22
- MediaTek Helio P20 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820