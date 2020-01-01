Helio X20 vs Helio P22
We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 20 nm)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|10
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|20 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP4
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2015
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6797
|MT6762R
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
