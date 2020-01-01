Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio X20 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Helio X20 vs Helio P23

Helio X20
Helio X20
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 20 nm)
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 93K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X20 +73%
265
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio X20
815
Helio P23 +5%
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio X20
93425
Helio P23 +11%
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X20 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 20 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 780 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2015 August 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6797 MT6763V/CT
Official page MediaTek Helio X20 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio X20 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
2. MediaTek Helio X20 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
3. MediaTek Helio X20 or MediaTek Helio P22
4. MediaTek Helio X20 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
5. MediaTek Helio P23 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
6. MediaTek Helio P23 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
7. MediaTek Helio P23 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
8. MediaTek Helio P23 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
9. MediaTek Helio P23 or MediaTek Helio P70

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Helio X20, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish