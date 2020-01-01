Helio X20 vs Helio P35
We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 8-core Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 20 nm)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 93K
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio X20 and Helio P35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|10
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|20 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP4
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|44.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2015
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6797
|MT6765
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
Cast your vote
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6