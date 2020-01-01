Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio X30 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 69% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X30
292
Kirin 970 +34%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio X30
1372
Kirin 970 +1%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio X30
н/д
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X30 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GT7400 Plus Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 4 12
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 205 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 27.81 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 10 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2017 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6799 -
Official page MediaTek Helio X30 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Helio X30 or ask any questions
