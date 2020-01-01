Helio X30 vs Kirin 970
We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
- Has 2 cores more
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 69% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 7 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|10
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|205 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|27.81 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 10
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6799
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
