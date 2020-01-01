Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio X30 vs Helio G70 – what's better?

We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) with the newer 8-core Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 107% higher memory bandwidth (27.81 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X30
294
Helio G70 +23%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio X30 +6%
1363
Helio G70
1285
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio X30
n/a
Helio G70
198910

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X30 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GT7400 Plus Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 205 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 27.81 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 10 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MT6799 -
Official page MediaTek Helio X30 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

