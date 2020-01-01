Helio X30 vs Helio G80
We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) with the newer 8-core Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
- Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 107% higher memory bandwidth (27.81 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 3-years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio X30 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|10
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|205 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|27.81 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 10
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|February 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6799
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
