Helio X30 vs Helio G90T
We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) with the newer 8-core Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
51
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
- Has 2 cores more
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Announced 2 years and 6 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
292
Helio G90T +70%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372
Helio G90T +20%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
288623
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|10
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|205 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|27.81 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 10
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6799
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
