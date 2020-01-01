Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio X30 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) with the newer 8-core Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Announced 2 years and 6 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X30
292
Helio G90T +70%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio X30
1372
Helio G90T +20%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio X30
н/д
Helio G90T
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X30 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GT7400 Plus Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 800 MHz
Cores 4 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 205 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 27.81 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 10 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2017 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MT6799 -
Official page MediaTek Helio X30 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

