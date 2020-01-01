Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio X30 vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Helio X30 vs Helio P60

Helio X30
Helio X30
VS
Helio P60
Helio P60

We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) with the newer 8-core Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X30 +7%
294
Helio P60
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio X30 +20%
1363
Helio P60
1139
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio X30
n/a
Helio P60
172946

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X30 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GT7400 Plus Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 128 48
FLOPS 205 Gigaflops 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 27.81 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 10 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 February 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MT6799 MT6771
Official page MediaTek Helio X30 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P60 and Helio X30, or ask any questions
