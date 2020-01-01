Helio X30 vs Helio P70
We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) with the newer 8-core Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
- Has 2 cores more
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2100 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|10
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|205 Gigaflops
|255 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|27.81 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 10
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6799
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
