Helio X30 vs Helio P70

We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) with the newer 8-core Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X30
292
Helio P70 +2%
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio X30
1372
Helio P70 +2%
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio X30
н/д
Helio P70
192309

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X30 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 10 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GT7400 Plus Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 4 3
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 205 Gigaflops 255 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 27.81 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 10 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MT6799 -
Official page MediaTek Helio X30 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

