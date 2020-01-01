MediaTek MT6580 vs Helio A22
We compared two 4-core processors: MediaTek MT6580 (with Mali-400 MP1 graphics) and Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Supports 223% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 4.3 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 6 months later
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|32 KB
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|512 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-400 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Utgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|1
|2
|FLOPS
|6 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|10
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|533 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|4.3 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|2 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1440 x 720
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6580
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6580 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
