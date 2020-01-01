Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6580 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6580 vs Helio P22

We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP2) with the newer 8-core Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Performs 6.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache 32 KB -
L2 cache 512 MB -
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-400 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Utgard Rogue
GPU frequency 500 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 6 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 10 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 533 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 4.3 Gbit/s -
Max size 2 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1440 x 720 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2016 May 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6580 MT6762R
Official page MediaTek MT6580 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

