MediaTek MT6580 vs Helio P22
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP2) with the newer 8-core Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Performs 6.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
98305
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6580 and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|32 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 MB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-400 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Utgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|6 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|10
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|533 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|4.3 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|2 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1440 x 720
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2016
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6580
|MT6762R
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6580 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
