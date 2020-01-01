MediaTek MT6737 vs Kirin 650
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
16
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
21
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 65K vs 41K
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
129
Kirin 650 +31%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
435
Kirin 650 +87%
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
41657
Kirin 650 +58%
65792
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6737 and Kirin 650
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500-650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|34 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|640 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|4.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|3 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6169
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2016
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6737
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1