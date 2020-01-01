Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6737 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6737 vs Kirin 655

VS
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • 63% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 66K vs 41K
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Performs 18% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6737
129
Kirin 655 +34%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6737
435
Kirin 655 +95%
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
MediaTek MT6737
41657
Kirin 655 +60%
66542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6737 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1300 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 4 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T720 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 500-650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 34 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 640 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 4.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 3 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6169 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2016 December 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6737 -
Official page MediaTek MT6737 official site -

