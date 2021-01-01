Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6737 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6737 vs Helio G25

MediaTek MT6737
VS
Helio G25
MediaTek MT6737
Helio G25

We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) with the newer 8-core Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Supports 204% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 4.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Performs 23% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
MediaTek MT6737
vs
Helio G25

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 36605
GPU - 12376
Memory - 24580
UX - 20429
Total score - 94631
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6737 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T720 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 500-650 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 34 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 640 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 4.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 720 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6169 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2016 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6737 MT6762G
Official page MediaTek MT6737 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

