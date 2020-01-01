MediaTek MT6737 vs Helio G35
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) with the newer 8-core Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Supports 204% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 4.9 GB/s)
- Announced 4-years and 7-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 109K vs 41K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 more cores
- 77% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1300 MHz)
- Performs 60% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
129
Helio G35 +36%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
435
Helio G35 +131%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
41657
Helio G35 +162%
109082
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6737 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T720 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500-650 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|34 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|640 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|4.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 720
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6169
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6737
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
