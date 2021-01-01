MediaTek MT6737 vs Helio G88
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) with the newer 8-core Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 5-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 more cores
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|65730
|GPU
|-
|42693
|Memory
|-
|42099
|UX
|-
|44322
|Total score
|-
|196635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
130
Helio G88 +163%
342
Multi-Core Score
440
Helio G88 +200%
1321
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6737 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|7 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|500-650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|34 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|640 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|4.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|3 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 720
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6169
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2016
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6737
|MT6769H
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
