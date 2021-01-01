Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6737 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6737 vs Helio G88

MediaTek MT6737
VS
Helio G88
MediaTek MT6737
Helio G88

We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) with the newer 8-core Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 5-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
MediaTek MT6737
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 65730
GPU - 42693
Memory - 42099
UX - 44322
Total score - 196635
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
MediaTek MT6737
130
Helio G88 +163%
342
Multi-Core Score
MediaTek MT6737
440
Helio G88 +200%
1321

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6737 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 7 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T720 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 500-650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 34 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version - 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 640 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 4.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 3 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 720 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6169 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2016 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6737 MT6769H
Official page MediaTek MT6737 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 9611 and MediaTek MT6737
2. Helio P22 and MediaTek MT6737
3. Helio G35 and MediaTek MT6737
4. Helio G25 and MediaTek MT6737
5. Snapdragon 430 and MediaTek MT6737
6. Snapdragon 665 and Helio G88
7. Snapdragon 732G and Helio G88
8. Snapdragon 678 and Helio G88
9. Snapdragon 860 and Helio G88
10. Helio G80 and Helio G88

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and MediaTek MT6737, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish