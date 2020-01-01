MediaTek MT6737 vs Helio P22
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) with the newer 8-core Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 41K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
- Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
129
Helio P22 +21%
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
435
Helio P22 +74%
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
41657
Helio P22 +136%
98305
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6737 and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T720 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500-650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|34 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|640 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|4.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|3 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 720
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6169
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2016
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6737
|MT6762R
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6