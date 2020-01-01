Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6737 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6737 vs Helio P22

MediaTek MT6737
MediaTek MT6737
VS
Helio P22
Helio P22

We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) with the newer 8-core Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 41K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Performs 21% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6737
129
Helio P22 +21%
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6737
435
Helio P22 +74%
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
MediaTek MT6737
41657
Helio P22 +136%
98305

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6737 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T720 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 500-650 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 34 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 640 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 4.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 3 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 720 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6169 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2016 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6737 MT6762R
Official page MediaTek MT6737 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

