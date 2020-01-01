MediaTek MT6737 vs MediaTek MT6580
We compared two 4-core processors: MediaTek MT6737 (with Mali-T720 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP1 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
- Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (4.9 against 4.3 GB/s)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6737 +14%
40292
35239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
435
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Mali-400 MP1
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Utgard
|GPU frequency
|500-650 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|2
|1
|FLOPS
|34 Gigaflops
|6 Gigaflops
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|640 MHz
|533 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|4.9 Gbit/s
|4.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|2 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 720
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6169
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2016
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6737
|MT6580
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
|MediaTek MT6580 official site
Cast your vote
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8