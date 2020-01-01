Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6739 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6739 vs Kirin 650

We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Performs 90% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 65K vs 49K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6739
104
Kirin 650 +63%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6739
351
Kirin 650 +131%
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
MediaTek MT6739
49876
Kirin 650 +32%
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6739 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 4 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8100 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 570 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 21 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 10 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 667 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 3 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1440 x 720 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6177M -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced September 2017 January 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6739 -
Official page MediaTek MT6739 official site -

