MediaTek MT6739 vs Kirin 655
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Announced 10-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Has 4 more cores
- Performs 90% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1500 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 66K vs 49K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
104
Kirin 655 +66%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
351
Kirin 655 +142%
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
49876
Kirin 655 +33%
66542
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6739 and Kirin 655
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|570 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|21 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|10
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|3 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1440 x 720
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6177M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|December 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6739
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
|-
