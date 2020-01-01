Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6739 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
  • Announced 9 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • 57% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6739
49680
Kirin 659 +54%
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6739 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1500 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8100 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 570 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
FLOPS 21 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 10 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 667 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 3 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1440 x 720 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6177M -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2017 January 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6739 -
Official page MediaTek MT6739 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and MediaTek MT6739 or ask any questions
