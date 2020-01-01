MediaTek MT6739 vs Kirin 659
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Announced 9 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Has 4 cores more
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1500 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
49680
Kirin 659 +54%
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
894
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|570 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|FLOPS
|21 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|10
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|3 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1440 x 720
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6177M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6739
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
|-
