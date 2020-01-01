MediaTek MT6739 vs Helio A22
We compared two 4-core processors: MediaTek MT6739 (with PowerVR GE8100 graphics) and Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
- Announced 9 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8100
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|570 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|FLOPS
|21 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|10
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1440 x 720
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6177M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6739
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
