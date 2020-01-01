MediaTek MT6739 vs Helio G25
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the newer 8-core Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 90K vs 49K
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
104
Helio G25 +30%
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
351
Helio G25 +34%
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
49876
Helio G25 +81%
90289
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8100
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|570 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|21 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|10
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1440 x 720
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6177M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6739
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
