MediaTek MT6739 vs Helio G25

MediaTek MT6739
MediaTek MT6739
VS
Helio G25
Helio G25

We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the newer 8-core Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 90K vs 49K
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6739
104
Helio G25 +30%
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6739
351
Helio G25 +34%
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
MediaTek MT6739
49876
Helio G25 +81%
90289

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6739 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8100 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 570 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS 21 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 10 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1440 x 720 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6177M -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number MT6739 -
Official page MediaTek MT6739 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G25 and MediaTek MT6739, or ask any questions
