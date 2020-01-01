Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6739 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6739 vs Helio G35

We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the newer 8-core Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 109K vs 49K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • 53% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6739
104
Helio G35 +69%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6739
351
Helio G35 +187%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
MediaTek MT6739
49876
Helio G35 +119%
109082

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6739 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1500 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8100 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 570 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 21 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 10 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1440 x 720 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6177M -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2017 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number MT6739 -
Official page MediaTek MT6739 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and MediaTek MT6739, or ask any questions
