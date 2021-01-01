Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6739 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6739 vs Helio G85

MediaTek MT6739
VS
Helio G85
MediaTek MT6739
Helio G85

We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the newer 8-core Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Shows significantly better (up to 6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 233K vs 39K
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 110% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~75%)
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
MediaTek MT6739
vs
Helio G85

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek MT6739
39069
Helio G85 +498%
233564
CPU 14739 70862
GPU 2342 38305
Memory 5767 50771
UX 16069 69280
Total score 39069 233564
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
MediaTek MT6739
106
Helio G85 +243%
364
Multi-Core Score
MediaTek MT6739
350
Helio G85 +263%
1271
Image compression 14.35 Mpixels/s 80.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection 2.68 images/s 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition 7.78 words/s 24.2 words/s
Machine learning 3.59 images/s 18.5 images/s
Camera shooting 1.27 images/s 9.29 images/s
HTML 5 0.37 Mnodes/s 1.55 Mnodes/s
SQLite 80.65 Krows/s 407.8 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6739 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8100 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 570 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 21 Gigaflops 54 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 10 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1440 x 720 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6177M -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 April 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6739 MT6769Z
Official page MediaTek MT6739 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

