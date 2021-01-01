MediaTek MT6739 vs Helio G85
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the newer 8-core Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Shows significantly better (up to 6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 233K vs 39K
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 110% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~75%)
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|14739
|70862
|GPU
|2342
|38305
|Memory
|5767
|50771
|UX
|16069
|69280
|Total score
|39069
|233564
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
106
Helio G85 +243%
364
Multi-Core Score
350
Helio G85 +263%
1271
|Image compression
|14.35 Mpixels/s
|80.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|2.68 images/s
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|7.78 words/s
|24.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|3.59 images/s
|18.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|1.27 images/s
|9.29 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.37 Mnodes/s
|1.55 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|80.65 Krows/s
|407.8 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|45 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6739 and Helio G85
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|570 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|21 Gigaflops
|54 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|10
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1440 x 720
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6177M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|April 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6739
|MT6769Z
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
