MediaTek MT6739 vs Helio G88
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the newer 8-core Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Shows significantly better (up to 5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 39K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~75%)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|14739
|65730
|GPU
|2342
|42693
|Memory
|5767
|42099
|UX
|16069
|44322
|Total score
|39069
|196635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
106
Helio G88 +223%
342
Multi-Core Score
350
Helio G88 +277%
1321
|Image compression
|14.35 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|2.68 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|7.78 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|3.59 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|1.27 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.37 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|80.65 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6739 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|570 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|21 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|10
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|3 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1440 x 720
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6177M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6739
|MT6769H
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
