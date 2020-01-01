MediaTek MT6739 vs Helio P22
We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the newer 8-core Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 cores more
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
- Announced 8 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
668
Helio P22 +18%
788
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
1804
Helio P22 +91%
3446
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
49680
Helio P22 +55%
76843
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8100
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|570 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|FLOPS
|21 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|10
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|3 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1440 x 720
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6177M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6739
|MT6762R
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
