We compared the 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) with the newer 8-core Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6739
668
Helio P22 +18%
788
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6739
1804
Helio P22 +91%
3446
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6739
49680
Helio P22 +55%
76843

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6739 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8100 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 570 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 2
FLOPS 21 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 10 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 3 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1440 x 720 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6177M -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017 May 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6739 MT6762R
Official page MediaTek MT6739 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P22 and MediaTek MT6739 or ask any questions
