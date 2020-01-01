MediaTek MT6739 vs MediaTek MT6580
We compared two 4-core processors: MediaTek MT6739 (with PowerVR GE8100 graphics) and MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP1 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Supports 49% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 4.3 GB/s)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6739 +58%
668
423
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6739 +51%
1804
1191
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6739 +41%
49680
35239
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali-400 MP1
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Utgard
|GPU frequency
|570 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|-
|1
|FLOPS
|21 Gigaflops
|6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|10
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|533 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|4.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|2 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1440 x 720
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6177M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6739
|MT6580
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
|MediaTek MT6580 official site
