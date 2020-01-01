Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6739 vs MediaTek MT6580 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6739 vs MediaTek MT6580

We compared two 4-core processors: MediaTek MT6739 (with PowerVR GE8100 graphics) and MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP1 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Supports 49% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 4.3 GB/s)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6739 +41%
49680
MediaTek MT6580
35239

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6739 and MediaTek MT6580

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
Cores 4 4
Frequency 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 512 MB
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8100 Mali-400 MP1
Architecture Rogue Utgard
GPU frequency 570 MHz 500 MHz
Cores - 1
FLOPS 21 Gigaflops 6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 10 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 667 MHz 533 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 4.3 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB 2 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1440 x 720 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6177M -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2017 January 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number MT6739 MT6580
Official page MediaTek MT6739 official site MediaTek MT6580 official site

