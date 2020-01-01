MediaTek MT6739 vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared two 4-core processors: MediaTek MT6739 (with PowerVR GE8100 graphics) and MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 4.9 GB/s)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
- Performs 62% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6739 +23%
49680
40292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
435
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|570 MHz
|500-650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|FLOPS
|21 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|10
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1440 x 720
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MT6177M
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6739
|MT6737
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
