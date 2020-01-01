Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6739 vs MediaTek MT6737 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6739 vs MediaTek MT6737

MediaTek MT6739
MediaTek MT6739
VS
MediaTek MT6737
MediaTek MT6737

We compared two 4-core processors: MediaTek MT6739 (with PowerVR GE8100 graphics) and MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 4.9 GB/s)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
  • Performs 62% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6739 +23%
49680
MediaTek MT6737
40292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6739 and MediaTek MT6737

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8100 Mali-T720 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 570 MHz 500-650 MHz
Cores - 2
FLOPS 21 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 10 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 667 MHz 640 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 4.9 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1440 x 720 1280 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MT6177M MT6169
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS

Info

Announced September 2017 January 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6739 MT6737
Official page MediaTek MT6739 official site MediaTek MT6737 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (66.7%)
6 (33.3%)
Total votes: 18

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6737 and MediaTek MT6739 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish