Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio A22

MediaTek MT6750
MediaTek MT6750
VS
Helio A22
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) with the newer 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
  • Has 4 cores more
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 6.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6750
122
Helio A22 +34%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T860 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 520 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.9 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2016 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6750 MT6762M
Official page MediaTek MT6750 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and MediaTek MT6750 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish