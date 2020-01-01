MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) with the newer 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
- Has 4 cores more
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 6.9 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
122
Helio A22 +34%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
512
Helio A22 +6%
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T860 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|520 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.9 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6750
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
