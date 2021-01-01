Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G25

MediaTek MT6750
VS
Helio G25
MediaTek MT6750
Helio G25

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 116% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 74% better in floating-point computations
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
MediaTek MT6750
vs
Helio G25

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 36384
GPU - 12328
Memory - 24374
UX - 15441
Total score - 89890
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 39.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 5.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 12.65 words/s -
Machine learning 7.22 images/s -
Camera shooting 1.87 images/s -
HTML 5 0.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 204.3 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T860 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 520 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6750 -
Official page MediaTek MT6750 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

