MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 3-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 116% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.9 GB/s)
- Performs 74% better in floating-point computations
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Better instruction set architecture
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|36384
|GPU
|-
|12328
|Memory
|-
|24374
|UX
|-
|15441
|Total score
|-
|89890
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
121
Helio G25 +9%
132
Multi-Core Score
MediaTek MT6750 +6%
495
468
|Image compression
|39.35 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|5.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|12.65 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|7.22 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|1.87 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|204.3 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T860 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|520 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6750
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
