MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 3-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 116% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.9 GB/s)
- 53% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1500 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|45569
|GPU
|-
|13274
|Memory
|-
|26158
|UX
|-
|20894
|Total score
|-
|110528
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
122
Helio G35 +43%
175
Multi-Core Score
507
Helio G35 +96%
994
|Image compression
|39.35 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|5.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|12.65 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|7.22 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|1.87 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|204.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|43 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T860 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|520 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6750
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
