MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G70
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 6 months later
- Supports 94% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 6.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
122
Helio G70 +198%
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
512
Helio G70 +149%
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
196665
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|520 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.9 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6750
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
