Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G70 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G70

MediaTek MT6750
MediaTek MT6750
VS
Helio G70
Helio G70

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 3 years and 6 months later
  • Supports 94% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 6.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6750
122
Helio G70 +198%
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6750
512
Helio G70 +149%
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
MediaTek MT6750
н/д
Helio G70
196665

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T860 MP2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 520 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6750 -
Official page MediaTek MT6750 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G70 and MediaTek MT6750 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish