MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Supports 94% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 6.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~83%)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6750
122
Helio G80 +187%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6750
506
Helio G80 +159%
1311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T860 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 520 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6750 -
Official page MediaTek MT6750 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

