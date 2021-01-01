MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G85
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~92%)
- Supports 94% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 6.9 GB/s)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|70862
|GPU
|-
|38305
|Memory
|-
|50771
|UX
|-
|69280
|Total score
|-
|233564
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
124
Helio G85 +194%
364
Multi-Core Score
509
Helio G85 +150%
1271
|Image compression
|39.35 Mpixels/s
|80.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|5.7 images/s
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|12.65 words/s
|24.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|7.22 images/s
|18.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|1.87 images/s
|9.29 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.76 Mnodes/s
|1.55 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|204.3 Krows/s
|407.8 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|45 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and Helio G85
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|520 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|54 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.9 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6750
|MT6769Z
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
