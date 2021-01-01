MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 4-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~92%)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|65730
|GPU
|-
|42693
|Memory
|-
|42099
|UX
|-
|44322
|Total score
|-
|196635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
124
Helio G88 +176%
342
Multi-Core Score
509
Helio G88 +160%
1321
|Image compression
|39.35 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|5.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|12.65 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|7.22 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|1.87 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|204.3 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|520 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|6.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6750
|MT6769H
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1