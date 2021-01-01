Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio G88

MediaTek MT6750
VS
Helio G88
MediaTek MT6750
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 4-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~92%)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
MediaTek MT6750
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 65730
GPU - 42693
Memory - 42099
UX - 44322
Total score - 196635
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
MediaTek MT6750
124
Helio G88 +176%
342
Multi-Core Score
MediaTek MT6750
509
Helio G88 +160%
1321
Image compression 39.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 5.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 12.65 words/s -
Machine learning 7.22 images/s -
Camera shooting 1.87 images/s -
HTML 5 0.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 204.3 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T860 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 520 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 6.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6750 MT6769H
Official page MediaTek MT6750 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

