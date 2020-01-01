MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 71% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57537
Helio P22 +34%
76843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
512
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T860 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|520 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6750
|MT6762R
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
