MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio P60

MediaTek MT6750
MediaTek MT6750
VS
Helio P60
Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6750
122
Helio P60 +125%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6750
512
Helio P60 +124%
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
MediaTek MT6750
н/д
Helio P60
172442

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T860 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 520 MHz 800 MHz
Cores 2 3
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 667 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016 February 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6750 MT6771
Official page MediaTek MT6750 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P60 and MediaTek MT6750 or ask any questions
