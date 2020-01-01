MediaTek MT6750 vs Helio P70
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6750 (with Mali-T860 MP2 graphics) and Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
51
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Performs 10.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1500 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
122
Helio P70 +145%
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
512
Helio P70 +172%
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
192309
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|520 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|3
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|255 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6750
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
