Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6750 vs MediaTek MT6580 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6750 vs MediaTek MT6580

MediaTek MT6750
MediaTek MT6750
VS
MediaTek MT6580
MediaTek MT6580

We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Supports 60% higher memory bandwidth (6.9 against 4.3 GB/s)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6750 +65%
58050
MediaTek MT6580
35265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and MediaTek MT6580

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 512 MB
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T860 MP2 Mali-400 MP2
Architecture Midgard Utgard
GPU frequency 520 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 667 MHz 533 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.9 Gbit/s 4.3 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 2 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2016 January 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6750 MT6580
Official page MediaTek MT6750 official site MediaTek MT6580 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek MT6750
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and MediaTek MT6750
3. MediaTek Helio P22 and MediaTek MT6750
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek MT6580
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and MediaTek MT6580
6. MediaTek Helio A22 and MediaTek MT6580

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6580 and MediaTek MT6750, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish