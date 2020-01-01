Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6750 vs MediaTek MT6737 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6750 vs MediaTek MT6737

MediaTek MT6750
MediaTek MT6750
VS
MediaTek MT6737
MediaTek MT6737

We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (6.9 against 4.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 7 months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
  • Performs 42% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6750 +43%
57537
MediaTek MT6737
40292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and MediaTek MT6737

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T860 MP2 Mali-T720 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 520 MHz 500-650 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 667 MHz 640 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.9 Gbit/s 4.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 1280 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - MT6169
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS

Info

Announced August 2016 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6750 MT6737
Official page MediaTek MT6750 official site MediaTek MT6737 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6737 and MediaTek MT6750 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish