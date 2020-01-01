MediaTek MT6750 vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
- Has 4 cores more
- Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (6.9 against 4.9 GB/s)
- Announced 7 months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
- Performs 42% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6750 +43%
57537
40292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
122
MediaTek MT6737 +6%
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6750 +18%
512
435
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|520 MHz
|500-650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.9 Gbit/s
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6750
|MT6737
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
