MediaTek MT6750 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
- Has 4 cores more
- Performs 14% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
- Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (6.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6750 +16%
57537
49680
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
512
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T860 MP2
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|520 MHz
|570 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6750
|MT6739
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
