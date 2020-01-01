Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6750 vs MediaTek MT6739 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6750 vs MediaTek MT6739

MediaTek MT6750
MediaTek MT6750
VS
MediaTek MT6739
MediaTek MT6739

We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Performs 14% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
  • Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (6.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
MediaTek MT6750 +16%
57537
MediaTek MT6739
49680
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6750 and MediaTek MT6739

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T860 MP2 PowerVR GE8100
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 520 MHz 570 MHz
Cores 2 -
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops 21 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 667 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - MT6177M
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016 September 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6750 MT6739
Official page MediaTek MT6750 official site MediaTek MT6739 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6739 and MediaTek MT6750 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish