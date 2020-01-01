Home > Smartphone processors comparison > MediaTek MT6753 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

MediaTek MT6753 vs Helio A22

We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3) with the newer 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Announced 3 years and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MediaTek MT6753
119
Helio A22 +37%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6753 +15%
624
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6753 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali T720 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 700 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.0 5.0
Navigation GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced March 2015 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6753 MT6762M
Official page MediaTek MT6753 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

