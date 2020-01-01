MediaTek MT6753 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3) with the newer 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 3 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
119
Helio A22 +37%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MediaTek MT6753 +15%
624
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T720 MP3
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2015
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6753
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
