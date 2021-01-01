MediaTek MT6753 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek MT6753 (with Mali T720 MP3 graphics) and Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 5-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
- Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|36605
|GPU
|-
|12376
|Memory
|-
|24580
|UX
|-
|20429
|Total score
|-
|94631
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
118
Helio G25 +15%
136
Multi-Core Score
MediaTek MT6753 +29%
614
477
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of MediaTek MT6753 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T720 MP3
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|64
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2015
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6753
|MT6762G
|Official page
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
